Granite Construction bags $32M highway realignment project in California

  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has been selected for the State Route 20 Omega Curve Realignment project in Nevada County, California.
  • The project is awarded by Caltrans and funded by state and federal aid.
  • The $32M contract is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q1 CAP.
  • This project realigns two existing curves along State Route 20, a high-traffic area with many accidents, and will create a safer passage for the traveling public in Nevada County.
  • The realignment project provides a solid platform for crews to begin work in the 2022 season, which is a challenging bid/build market.
  • Materials for this project will be supplied by GVA's Bradshaw Hot Plant facility - 42K tons of Hot Mix Asphalt will be used for paving the new alignment.
  • The project is expected to start in Apr. and anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.
