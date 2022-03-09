Granite Construction bags $32M highway realignment project in California
Mar. 09, 2022 5:40 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has been selected for the State Route 20 Omega Curve Realignment project in Nevada County, California.
- The project is awarded by Caltrans and funded by state and federal aid.
- The $32M contract is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q1 CAP.
- This project realigns two existing curves along State Route 20, a high-traffic area with many accidents, and will create a safer passage for the traveling public in Nevada County.
- The realignment project provides a solid platform for crews to begin work in the 2022 season, which is a challenging bid/build market.
- Materials for this project will be supplied by GVA's Bradshaw Hot Plant facility - 42K tons of Hot Mix Asphalt will be used for paving the new alignment.
- The project is expected to start in Apr. and anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.