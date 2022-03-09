Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is selling green bonds for the first time to help it transition to cleaner energy, Bloomberg reports.

The New Jersey power provider is selling debt maturing in 10 years in an offering that may yield 1.45-1.55 percentage points above U.S. Treasurys, according to the report.

PSEG reportedly plans to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds of any financing issued under its sustainable framework exclusively to fund eligible projects, including green and renewable energy and clean transportation to support New Jersey's clean energy goals.

PSEG said last year that it planned to eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet by 2030, 20 years earlier than its previous target, and closed its last coal plant in May.