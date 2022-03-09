Invesco AUM slips 1.3% in February as market decline offsets inflows

Mar. 09, 2022 5:46 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $1.53T at Feb. 28, 2022 slipped from $1.55T at the end of January, as unfavorable market returns of $28B more than offset net long-term inflows of $3.4B.
  • Money market net inflows were $3.6B. Foreign exchange increased AUM by $1.5B.
  • Equity AUM of $761.5B at Feb. 28 fell from $784.9B at Jan.3 31; fixed income AUM of $329.9B edged down from $331.0B.
  • The AUM decline comes after Invesco (IVZ) saw a 3.7% drop in AUM in January
