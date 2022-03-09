Fossil stock sinks 13% postmarket on disappointing forecast

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock sank 13% postmarket after the watch manufacturer issued a disappointing forecast for 2022.

FOSL expects 2022 worldwide net sales growth of ~2-6%, with stronger Y/Y growth coming in H2. The outlook assumes a negative forex impact of ~250 bps based on prevailing rates.

The guidance is much lower than FOSL's 2021 worldwide net sales growth of 16% on a reported basis and 14% in constant currency.

FOSL expects 2022 adj. operating income margin of ~6-7%.

Q4 worldwide net sales stood at $604.2M, up 14% on a reported basis and 16% in constant currency. Net sales, in constant currency, grew 26% in the Americas and 21% in Europe, while decreasing 11% in Asia Y/Y.

Inventories at year-end totaled $347M, up 17% Y/Y.

CEO Kosta Kartsotis noted ongoing macro challenges that impacted results, including pandemic-related restrictions and supply chain headwinds.

"While we recognize that current geopolitical circumstances may impact consumer sentiment, we remain confident that executing our core operating and growth strategies will enable us to deliver sustainable growth over the long-term,” he added.

As of Jan. 1, FOSL had total liquidity of $451M, comprised of $251M of cash and cash equivalents and $200M of availability under its revolving credit facility.