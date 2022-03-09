Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) has shifted releases on several of its upcoming superhero films, with most of them getting more time before release, though one summer 2023 title is moving up into this year.

Aquaman 2 had been set to release this December, and instead will come out March 17, 2023. Its predecessor, 2018's Aquaman, grossed just over $335 million in domestic release, but added another $813 million worldwide to land over $1 billion.

Moving back to take its place is another hero sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which had been set for June 2, 2023, but now moves back into Aquaman 2's former spot of Dec. 16.

Other delays on the superhero film beat: Black Adam (starring Dwayne Johnson) is postponed from July 29 to Oct. 21; The Flash moves from Nov. 4 into June 23, 2023; and DC League of Super-Pets gets a slight delay to July 29 from May 20.

Other rearrangements rippling out from the Aquaman 2 move include prequel film Wonka, which is moving out of its March 2023 date to open Dec. 15, 2023. And previously unscheduled The Meg 2: The Trench is now set for Aug. 4, 2023.