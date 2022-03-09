EQT Corp. (EQT +2%) presents a plan centered on producing more liquefied natural gas by raising natural gas drilling in Appalachia and at U.S. shale basins, which it said would improve U.S. energy security and break the global reliance on coal, as reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

EQT's "Unleashing U.S. LNG" plan, presented at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference, includes the addition of 50 drilling rigs, which would create 45B cf/day additional of natural gas, by 2030, and calls for increasing pipelines and U.S. LNG export capacity to 40B cf/day by 2030 and 50B cf/day by 2040.

Replacing the international burning of coal with U.S. LNG "has the environmental impact that's equivalent to electrifying every vehicle in the United States... the equivalent of putting solar on the rooftops of every American home... and the equivalent of doubling U.S. wind capacity... the environmental impact of all those three things combined, CEO Toby Rice says.

EQT said earlier this week that cyberattacks targeting the company have "gone up significantly" since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.