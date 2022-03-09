Rio Tinto (RIO +0.2%) is pursuing a steady relationship with Russia to ensure supplies of fuel and other goods for its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, the head of the company's copper business told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

While Rio has begun looking for alternative fuel sources for Oyu Tolgoi, the company does not believe it can stop buying from Russia altogether, Bold Baatar said.

"The reality is, Mongolia has two very big powerful neighbors, so it's quite important for us to maintain healthy, peaceful, balanced relationships," Baatar said, referring to Russia on its northern border and China to the south and east.

Baatar also said it is "pretty imperative" for the U.S. to develop more copper mines to supply copper needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies; Rio is trying to develop the Resolution Copper project in Arizona, but faces local opposition.