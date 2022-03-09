Teck Resources (TECK +3.4%) turns higher as Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $51 price target, while reiterating its Buy rating for Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.7%) with a $56 PT, as the firm maintains a "constructive" outlook for North American copper producers.

Goldman's Emily Chieng sees Teck as a key beneficiary of persistent met coal trade flow disruptions accelerating free cash flow inflection into 2022, and cites increasing confidence in the path to QB2 startup in late 2022, underpinning another step change in FCF generation in 2023.

In reiterating her Buy rating for Freeport, Chieng believes the stock has "an important role in the portfolio for copper leverage, attractive shareholder return potential and geographic diversification."

Meanwhile, Chieng downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +1.3%) to Neutral from Buy, citing valuation and a more modest returns profile than peers.

Teck and Freeport shares recently have hit all-time highs alongside Comex copper futures.