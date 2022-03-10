Canadian IT firm Compugen Inc. reports FY results (update)
Mar. 10, 2022 12:50 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Compugen Inc. press release: FY Revenue of $660M.
- Throughout 2021, the company shipped a total of more than 340,000 end-user devices, reflecting the rising demand for individual productivity across many sectors, with education continuing to be a major growth area.
- $110 million Total Services revenues with $50 million in Managed Services revenues.
- New CSMO and COO offices created to capture Canada's $135 billion IT market.
- Privately held Compugan Inc. is a Canadian IT firm. It is a separate company from U.S-listed biotech Compugen Ltd.
(Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the figures refer to the privately owned Canadian company named Compugen Inc. rather than to U.S.-listed biotech Compugen Ltd.)