Asia-Pacific stocks advance following oil drop

Mar. 10, 2022 1:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +3.80%. Japan final Q4 GDP comes in much lower than the preliminary reading; revised real GDP +1.1% qtr/qtr (prelim +1.3%, Reuters poll +1.4%)

China +1.28% China February CPI 0.9% y/y (expected 0.9%), prior 0.9% & PPI 8.8% (expected 8.7%).

Hong Kong +0.69%.

Australia +1.10%. Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for March -4.2% m/m (prior -1.3%).

India +2.27%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25, S&P 500 gained 2.57% to 4,277.88, while Nasdaq jumped 3.59% to 13,255.55.

Oil slipped towards $125 a barrel in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the U.S. ban of Russian oil imports and Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee.

Brent crude fell $2.27, or 1.8%, to $125.71 a barrel at 1105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) fell $3.19, or 2.6%, to $120.51.

Palladium slid as much as about 9% on Wednesday to lead a sharp reversal in precious metals, while gold shed as a retreat in oil prices helped riskier assets rebound after sharp declines spurred by the Ukraine war.

Spot gold fell 3.3% to $1,983.96 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 2.7% at $1,988.20.

Spot silver fell 3% to $25.59 per ounce. Platinum dipped 7% to $1,072.41.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.21%.

