Peyto Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $236.36M

  • Peyto Exploration press release (OTCPK:PEYUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
  • Q4 2021 FFO was $166M ($0.96/diluted share) up 119% from Q4 2020.
  • Revenue of $236.36M (+89.8% Y/Y).
  • Production volumes during the fourth quarter 2021 averaged 97,306 boe/d after accounting for a 1,071 boe/d amendment relating to a prior period due to a recent working interest election.
  • The Company plans to continue to execute on its 2022 capital program of $350 to $400 million, which involves running 5 drilling rigs steady throughout the year and expanding its owned and operated infrastructure base to accommodate growing production.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.