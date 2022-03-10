Peyto Exploration GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $236.36M
Mar. 10, 2022 2:02 AM ETPeyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Peyto Exploration press release (OTCPK:PEYUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Q4 2021 FFO was $166M ($0.96/diluted share) up 119% from Q4 2020.
- Revenue of $236.36M (+89.8% Y/Y).
- Production volumes during the fourth quarter 2021 averaged 97,306 boe/d after accounting for a 1,071 boe/d amendment relating to a prior period due to a recent working interest election.
- The Company plans to continue to execute on its 2022 capital program of $350 to $400 million, which involves running 5 drilling rigs steady throughout the year and expanding its owned and operated infrastructure base to accommodate growing production.