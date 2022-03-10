Murphy Oil CFO David Looney to retire, Thomas Mireles to succeed

Mar. 10, 2022 2:52 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced that David Looney plans to retire from the company and will relinquish his position as Executive Vice President and CFO on June 30.
  • The board has elected Thomas J. "Tom" Mireles to serve as his replacement effective upon Looney's retirement.
  • Mireles will assume Looney's responsibilities, as well as maintain oversight of the company's sustainability function.
  • Looney joined Murphy in 2018, and will conclude his 38-year financial career by modernizing Murphy's financial function, as well as leading efforts to strengthen the balance sheet following the global pandemic.
  • Mr. Mireles held most recent position as Senior Vice President, Technical Services in the company.
