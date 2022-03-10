Kewaunee Scientific's Indian unit secures $17.3M contract by Dangote Oil

Mar. 10, 2022 3:00 AM ETKewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) announced that the company's Indian subsidiary has been awarded a $17.3M contract for laboratory furniture and equipment, by the Dangote Oil Refinery Company Limited, located in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • The Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.
  • It is expected to be Africa's largest oil refinery and the world's largest single-train facility when completed.
  • The refinery is intended to meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement for all refined products and have a surplus for export.
  • Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a multi-billion-dollar project that Dangote Oil believes will create a market for $11B per year of Nigerian crude oil.
  • The Dangote Oil project will be reported within the Company's International Segment and is expected to be delivered over the next eighteen months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.