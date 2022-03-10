Kewaunee Scientific's Indian unit secures $17.3M contract by Dangote Oil
Mar. 10, 2022 3:00 AM ETKewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) announced that the company's Indian subsidiary has been awarded a $17.3M contract for laboratory furniture and equipment, by the Dangote Oil Refinery Company Limited, located in Lagos, Nigeria.
- The Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.
- It is expected to be Africa's largest oil refinery and the world's largest single-train facility when completed.
- The refinery is intended to meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement for all refined products and have a surplus for export.
- Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a multi-billion-dollar project that Dangote Oil believes will create a market for $11B per year of Nigerian crude oil.
- The Dangote Oil project will be reported within the Company's International Segment and is expected to be delivered over the next eighteen months.