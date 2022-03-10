Concierge Technologies prices upsized $3.3M stock offering and uplisting to NYSE American
Mar. 10, 2022 3:12 AM ETConcierge Technologies, Inc. (CNCG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.65M shares of common stock at a price to the public of $2.00/share for expected gross proceeds of $3.3M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is additional 247,500 shares of common stock.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on March 10, 2022, under the symbol “MGLD”.
- Simultaneous with the uplist, the Company is also changing its corporate name to "The Marygold Companies, Inc.", effective on March 10, 2022, under the company’s new symbol “MGLD”.
- Offering is expected to close on March 14, 2022.