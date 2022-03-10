Surge Energy GAAP EPS of $0.53, revenue of $143.38M

Mar. 10, 2022 3:29 AM ETSurge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Surge Energy press release (OTCPK:ZPTAF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.53.
  • Revenue of $143.38M (+139.3% Y/Y).
  • Achieved average daily production of 21,163 boepd (85% liquids) during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% as compared to Q4/20 production of 17,356 boepd (84% liquids).
  • Delivered fourth quarter cash flow from operating activities of $50.4 million and adjusted funds flow of $43.3 million (on an average oil price of US $77 WTI during the period), increases of over 350% and 410% as compared to Q4/20.
  • FY22 guidance: Average 2022 production of 21,500 boepd; Cash flow from operating activities of $275M; Free cash flow of $151M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.