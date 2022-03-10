Surge Energy GAAP EPS of $0.53, revenue of $143.38M
Mar. 10, 2022 3:29 AM ETSurge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Surge Energy press release (OTCPK:ZPTAF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.53.
- Revenue of $143.38M (+139.3% Y/Y).
- Achieved average daily production of 21,163 boepd (85% liquids) during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% as compared to Q4/20 production of 17,356 boepd (84% liquids).
- Delivered fourth quarter cash flow from operating activities of $50.4 million and adjusted funds flow of $43.3 million (on an average oil price of US $77 WTI during the period), increases of over 350% and 410% as compared to Q4/20.
- FY22 guidance: Average 2022 production of 21,500 boepd; Cash flow from operating activities of $275M; Free cash flow of $151M.