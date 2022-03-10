European markets fall with Ukraine, commodity prices, ECB in focus
London -0.77%.
Germany -1.64%.
France -1.59%.
MOEX Russian Central Bank will not resume trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 10 in the stock market section.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.2% in early trade, with banks shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.
European stocks were lower on Thursday amid a volatile week, as investors monitor the war in Ukraine and fluctuations in commodity prices.
Comin up in the session : ECB announces March monetary policy decision at 1245 GMT and ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1330 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 1.93%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 0.17%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 1.47%.
European futures mixed. FTSE +0.38%; CAC +6.72%; DAX -0.15% and EURO STOXX -0.37%.