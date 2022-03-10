European markets fall with Ukraine, commodity prices, ECB in focus

Mar. 10, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

London -0.77%.

Germany -1.64%.

France -1.59%.

MOEX Russian Central Bank will not resume trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 10 in the stock market section.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.2% in early trade, with banks shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

European stocks were lower on Thursday amid a volatile week, as investors monitor the war in Ukraine and fluctuations in commodity prices.

Comin up in the session : ECB announces March monetary policy decision at 1245 GMT and ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1330 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 1.93%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 0.17%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 1.47%.

European futures mixed. FTSE +0.38%; CAC +6.72%; DAX -0.15% and EURO STOXX -0.37%.

