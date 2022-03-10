Bayer to sell pest control business Environmental Science to Cinven for $2.6B
Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) is selling its Environmental Science Professional business to Private equity firm Cinven for $2.6B which would allow the company to focus on its core agricultural business.
Bayer had announced its decision to divest the pest control business in February 2021.
Cary, N.C.-based Environmental Science Professional provides solutions to control pests, diseases and weeds in non-agricultural areas. In 2021, the business had ~800 employees supporting operations and sales in more than 100 countries.
“This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business and the successful implementation of our Crop Science Division growth strategy,” said Rodrigo Santos, member of the board of management of Bayer, and president of the crop science division.
The transaction is expected to close in H2 this year, subject to customary closing conditions.
Bayer said that the net proceeds are to be used to reduce the German company's net financial debt.
