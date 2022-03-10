Investors witnessed a big comeback for stocks on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2.5% and 3.6%, respectively, though caution remains in there air due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While U.S. equity indices snapped a four-session losing streak, and energy prices eased, stock futures fell again overnight, down about 1% at the time of writing. Some are calling yesterday's rally a dead-cat bounce, while others are strongly buying into the dip, but whatever the case may be, traders should know that there is still plenty of volatility out there.

CPI Day: Another curveball could be on tap for today as the Labor Department publishes fresh Consumer Price Index data. The release, expected to show inflation coming in at a flaming 7.9% Y/Y in February, will be the last before the Fed gathers for its March meeting next week. Before entering the FOMC blackout period, Chair Jerome Powell said he planned to propose a quarter percentage point rate hike, but some surprises may present themselves in the current environment.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will gather today, and is anticipated to stress flexibility in the face of stagflation fears. There are further bets that EU leaders will take action to limit the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a separate meeting in Versailles. Among the topics to be discussed are common debt issuance, or maximizing the use of existing facilities, to fund a collected response to the crisis which is weighing heavily on the energy landscape in the Europe.

More volatility: Crude futures on Wednesday plunged by the most since November after the UAE's ambassador to Washington said it would urge OPEC+ members to boost oil output, before Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei dampened those comments over Twitter. Looking to plug a gap made by its ban on Russian oil, the U.S. is urging the Saudis to release spare capacity and entertaining the idea of easing sanctions on Venezuela. Talks with Iran are also running into trouble in Vienna, but it could lead to more crude supply if a nuclear deal is struck with Tehran.