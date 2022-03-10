Bonterra Energy GAAP EPS of $5.16, revenue of $251.62M

Mar. 10, 2022 4:57 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNEFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bonterra Energy press release (OTCPK:BNEFF): FY GAAP EPS of $5.16.
  • Revenue of $251.62M (+106.9% Y/Y).
  • Averaged 12,747 BOE per day of production in 2021, representing a 21 percent increase over 2020. Volumes in the fourth quarter averaged 13,810 BOE per day, an increase of 37 percent relative to the same period in 2020.
  • Bonterra is pleased to reaffirm its 2022 production guidance of 13,300 to 13,700 BOE per day based on a capital expenditure budget range of $55 million to $65 million. This would represent year-over-year production growth of 4 to 7 percent in 2022 and would be expected to generate an estimated $90 million of free funds flow and contribute to significantly improved leverage metrics by year end 2022.
