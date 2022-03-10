JD.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.35 beats by $0.08, revenue of $43.3B in-line
Mar. 10, 2022 5:02 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- JD.com press release (NASDAQ:JD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.35 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $43.3B (+23.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 56.2% to $0.7B for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Annual active customer accounts increased by 20.7% to 569.7 million in 2021 from 471.9 million in 2020.
- Operating cash flow for the full year of 2021 was $6.6B, compared to RMB42.5 billion for the full year of 2020.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $30.0B, compared to RMB151.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.