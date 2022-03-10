JD.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.35 beats by $0.08, revenue of $43.3B in-line

Mar. 10, 2022 5:02 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • JD.com press release (NASDAQ:JD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.35 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $43.3B (+23.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 56.2% to $0.7B for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Annual active customer accounts increased by 20.7% to 569.7 million in 2021 from 471.9 million in 2020.
  • Operating cash flow for the full year of 2021 was $6.6B, compared to RMB42.5 billion for the full year of 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $30.0B, compared to RMB151.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.