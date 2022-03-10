Sabre refinances term B loans
Mar. 10, 2022 5:15 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) said it refinanced a portion of its existing indebtedness.
- The refinancing included the application of the proceeds of a new $625M term loan B facility borrowed by its subsidiary Sabre GLBL under its existing senior secured credit agreement, with the effect of extending the maturity of ~$623M of the existing Term Loan B credit facility incurred prior to March 9 under the Credit Agreement.
- The new facility matures on June 30, 2028 and offers Sabre the ability to prepay or repay after 12 months or to repay at a 101 premium before that date.