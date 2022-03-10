Sabre refinances term B loans

Mar. 10, 2022 5:15 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) said it refinanced a portion of its existing indebtedness.
  • The refinancing included the application of the proceeds of a new $625M term loan B facility borrowed by its subsidiary Sabre GLBL under its existing senior secured credit agreement, with the effect of extending the maturity of ~$623M of the existing Term Loan B credit facility incurred prior to March 9 under the Credit Agreement.
  • The new facility matures on June 30, 2028 and offers Sabre the ability to prepay or repay after 12 months or to repay at a 101 premium before that date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.