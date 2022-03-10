Lonza finishes laboratory expansion at API manufacturing facility in China
Mar. 10, 2022 5:55 AM ETLonza Group AG (LZAGY), LZAGFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) (OTCPK:LZAGF) completed laboratory expansion at its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing site in Nansha, China.
- The company said the expansion , which grew the laboratory footprint to 250 square meters, focused on extending the capacity of development laboratories and kilogram-scale cGMP manufacturing laboratories for clinical supply of highly-potent APIs (HPAPI).
- “With over 1000 HPAPIs in development across multiple indications, there is a growing need for HPAPI development and manufacturing capacity from early-phase to commercial," said Jan Vertommen, executive director, commercial development, small molecules, Lonza.
- HPAPIs currently form a large part of Lonza’s small molecule development pipeline. The new laboratories are part of the company's recent investment to expand mid-scale manufacturing capacity at the Nansha site.
- The new laboratories will begin operations in March.
- “The expansion of our HPAPI capabilities at Nansha enables us to enter HPAPI manufacturing to meet growing global demand, especially in supporting clinical trials in oncology," said Jason Zhang, R&D director, small molecules API, Lonza.