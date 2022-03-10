Landsea Homes GAAP EPS of $0.83, revenue of $398.5M; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance

Mar. 10, 2022 6:14 AM ETLandsea Homes Corporation (LSEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Landsea Homes press release (NASDAQ:LSEA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.83.
  • Revenue of $398.5M.
  • Adjusted homes sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) expanded 290 basis points to 25.0%.
  • Net new home orders increased 6% to 440 with an average sales price of $712,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.2 sales per active community.
  • Adjusted EBITDA also expanded to a record $57.9 million compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • First quarter 2022: New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 490 to 520; Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $460,000 to $470,000.

  • For the full year 2022: New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,700 to 2,900; Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $515,000; Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 22% to 24% on an adjusted basis.

