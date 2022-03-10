Chinese EV maker NIO begins trading on the stock exchange of Hong Kong

Mar. 10, 2022 6:20 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) has been successfully listed, through its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
  • The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “9866” in board lots of 10 Shares, and the stock short name is “NIO-SW”.
  • NIO said joining the Hong Kong market allowed it to “further expand our investor base and broaden our access to capital markets.” The company didn’t tie the move to a potential U.S. delisting but flagged that risk in its listing document. It is also planning to list by introduction in Singapore.
  • Shares down 3.4% premarket.
  • Since the start of 2022, shares down ~40% premarket.
