iMedia Brands business unit renews Google Search agreement
Mar. 10, 2022 6:26 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands' (NASDAQ:IMBI) wholly owned business unit, iMedia Digital Services renewed its Google search agreement; it is a digital advertising platform that engages with 200M+ monthly digital shoppers in the U.S.
- It recently promoted Matt Leardini to president of iMedia Digital Services; Matt Leardini was initially appointed VP, Search and Advertising Operations in July 2021 as part of iMedia Brands acquisition of Synacor’s Portal and Advertising segment.
- The business unit plans to strengthen existing suite of advertising services by fusing iMedia Brand's entertainment networks and consumer brands' first-party shopping data and unique digital advertising demand into its Retail Media Exchange.