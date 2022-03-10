Discovery announces pricing of $30B debt offering by Magallanes, a subsidiary of AT&T

Mar. 10, 2022 6:31 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), DISCK, DISCBTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced that Magallanes (Spinco), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has priced offering of $30B senior unsecured notes in 11 tranches.
  • Comprising of $1.75B of 3.428% senior notes due 2024, $500M of 3.528% senior notes due 2024, $1.75B of 3.638% senior notes due 2025, $500M of 3.788% senior notes due 2025, $4B of 3.755% senior notes due 2027, $1.5B of 4.054% senior notes due 2029, $5B of 4.279% senior notes due 2032, $4.5B of 5.050% senior notes due 2042, $7B of 5.141% senior notes due 2052, $3B of 5.391% senior notes due 2062 and $500M of Floating Rate senior notes due 2024.
  • Private offering is expected to be completed on or about March 15, 2022.
  • Spinco intends to use the net proceeds to fund the special cash payment to AT&T.
  • The selling securityholders will receive the notes offered by them from AT&T in exchange for certain outstanding AT&T debt held or acquired by affiliates of the selling securityholders.
  • Discovery and AT&T (T) are tracking toward a mid- to late-April close to their deal to combine media businesses into the new Warner Bros. Discovery, now that Discovery's set its stockholder meeting for March 11.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.