Myers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $199.6M; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 10, 2022 6:35 AM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Myers press release (NYSE:MYE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23.
- Revenue of $199.6M (+45.2% Y/Y).
- On an organic basis, net sales for the fourth quarter increased 28% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased 55% to $17.6 million, compared with $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Outlook for fiscal 2022: Net sales growth in the high single digit to low double digit range, with approximately one quarter of the increase due to the acquisition of Trilogy Plastics vs. estimated growth of 5.59% Y/Y; Diluted EPS in the range of $1.18 to $1.38; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.20 to $1.40 vs. consensus of $1.25; Capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $28 million and Effective tax rate to approximate 26%.