Babylon Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.65, revenue of $119.69M; issues FY22 guidance

  • Babylon Holdings press release (NYSE:BBLN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.65.
  • Revenue of $119.69M (+192.2% Y/Y).
  • Guidance for 2022 revenue to grow again almost another three times to $900 million to $1 billion, a 3x increase over 2021 revenue, with the incremental increase from December 2021 run rate.
  • The Company expects to see a continued improvement in Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total revenue. In 2022, this ratio is expected to improve to (30)% from (184)% and (54)% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The Adjusted EBITDA loss expectation for 2022 reflects growth in revenue and VBC contracting to over 275,000 U.S. VBC Members on January 1, 2022.
