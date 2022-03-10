Blackhawk's unit invests NZ$2.3M to advance microdosing LSD in phase 2 trials
Mar. 10, 2022 6:47 AM ETBlackhawk Growth Corp. (BLRZF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Blackhawk Growth (OTC:BLRZF) said its unit MindBio Therapeutics invested NZ$2.3M at an Australasian University to advance its psychedelics microdosing clinical trials.
- The company said MindBio’s phase 1 trial microdosing LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) to 80 patients at home is due for completion shortly.
- Two continuation studies will follow from the investment including a phase 2 trial microdosing LSD in patients with major depressive disorder and a phase 2 study microdosing LSD in late-stage patients with cancer starting this year.
- The company added that these clinical trials have also received government grants of NZ$800K to date.
- “With our Phase 1 clinical trial near completion in addition to substantial progress on our two Phase 2 clinical trials, it puts MindBio ahead of many of its peers in the development of intellectual property that one day may lead to helping patients with mental health conditions," said Blackhawk CEO Frederick Pels.