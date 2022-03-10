Build-A-Bear Workshop Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.05, revenue of $129.96M in-line
Mar. 10, 2022 6:47 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Build-A-Bear Workshop press release (NYSE:BBW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 vs. $0.92 (one analyst estimate).
- Revenue of $129.96M (+38.8% Y/Y) vs. $129.88M (one analyst estimate).
- CEO comment: “As we continue to focus on executing our strategy, we are pleased to have kicked-off our planned year-long celebration of Build-A-Bear’s milestone 25th anniversary in 2022 with positive momentum on a quarter-to-date basis. While we recognize that the external environment remains volatile with ongoing inflationary pressure, we believe we have the building blocks in place to drive further profitable growth to continue to enhance shareholder value."
- The company has been rated 'Strong Buy' by the SA Quant Rating as well as Wall Street Analysts.
- BBW ranks 1st among top specialty stores with a quant rating of 4.88.
- Stock has grown ~175% over the period of one year, outperforming the broader market index:
- For Q1, the company expects total revenue to exceed Y/Y; and Pretax income and EBITDA to exceed the record profitability.
- For FY2022, the company currently expects capital expenditures to approximate $10M to $15M, depreciation and amortization to be in the range of $12M to $14M and income tax rate of ~25%.