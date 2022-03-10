BioCryst executive sells 20K company shares in first insider selling since May 2021

  • The shares of commercial-stage biotech, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are trading lower Thursday after its Chief Discovery Officer Babu Yarlagadda disclosed the sale of 20,000 company shares.
  • The transaction marks the first insider selling at BioCryst (excluding option exercises) since May 2021, when director, Abercrombie George, sold 7,000 shares.
  • In a regulatory filing submitted on Wednesday after the close, Dr. Babu disclosed the sale valued at $17.16 per share for a total value of nearly $343,200. Executed on March 07, it has cut his stake by nearly 8%.
  • Dr. Babu joined BioCryst (BCRX) in 1988 as the company’s first full-time employee.
  • BioCryst (BCRX) shares have added more than 50% over the past 12 months, and last month, the stock underperformed after the company's Q4 2021 results fell short of Street forecasts.
