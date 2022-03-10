Genesco Non-GAAP EPS of $3.48 beats by $0.83, revenue of $727.66M beats by $1.09M
Mar. 10, 2022 6:53 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genesco press release (NYSE:GCO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.48 beats by $0.83.
- Revenue of $727.66M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.09M.
- Thomas A. George, Genesco chief financial officer, commented, " We are excited about the year ahead and momentum of our business. We expect adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal 2023 to range between $7.00 and $7.75 per share with our best current expectation near the midpoint of that range. In addition, we expect the back half will be much stronger than the first half with the greatest pressure in the first quarter."
- The consensus EPS estimate for FY2023 is $7.13.