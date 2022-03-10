Endeavour Silver Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02, revenue of $48.5M misses by $2.09M

Mar. 10, 2022 6:54 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Endeavour Silver press release (NYSE:EXK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $48.5M (-20.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.09M.
  • Production Surpasses 2021 Guidance: 4,870,787 ounces (oz) of silver and 42,262 oz of gold for 8.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq).
  • During the period, the Company sold 3,856,883 oz silver and 39,113 oz gold for realized prices of $25.22 and $1,790 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 3,460,638 oz silver and 35,519 oz gold for realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz, respectively, in 2020. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.