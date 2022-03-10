Endeavour Silver Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02, revenue of $48.5M misses by $2.09M
Mar. 10, 2022 6:54 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Silver press release (NYSE:EXK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $48.5M (-20.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.09M.
- Production Surpasses 2021 Guidance: 4,870,787 ounces (oz) of silver and 42,262 oz of gold for 8.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq).
- During the period, the Company sold 3,856,883 oz silver and 39,113 oz gold for realized prices of $25.22 and $1,790 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 3,460,638 oz silver and 35,519 oz gold for realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz, respectively, in 2020.