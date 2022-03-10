The Green Organic Dutchman secures additional $5M credit facility
Mar. 10, 2022 6:54 AM ETThe Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGODF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) agreed to amend the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement between the company wholly-owned subsidiary and its Canadian lender.
- The agent and the borrower agreed to increase the revolving facility limit by $5M to $30M, allow certain eligible inventory to be included as collateral and relax certain covenants set forth in the credit agreement.
- The maturity of the credit facility remains the same, June 30, 2023.
- For the amendment, the company has issued 500K shares to agent and certain affiliates of the agent.