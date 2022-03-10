EHang nabs pre-order for 60 units of passenger-grade AAVs from AEROTREE
Mar. 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- EHang (NASDAQ:EH) announced its strategic partnership with Aerotree Flight Services, subsidiary of Malaysia's leading aviation company AEROTREE, for jointly developing urban air mobility business, including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul and training, in Malaysia.
- Post the partnership, AEROTREE has placed the largest pre-order for EHang's electric passenger-grade AAVs in Malaysia for 50 units of the EH216 series, which includes the EH216-S, EH216-L, and EH216-F, as well as 10 units of the VT-30, EHang’s long-range eVTOL.
- Previously, AEROTREE has purchased one unit of the EH216-S AAV from EHang.
- Shares trading 1.8% down premarket.