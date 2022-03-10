Target Hospitality GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $81.69M beats by $6.29M; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Target Hospitality press release (NASDAQ:TH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $81.69M (+58.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.29M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2020, a 113% increase.
- ADR increased by $7.26 to $77.18 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
- Average utilized beds increased by 5,581 to 11,354 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 97%.
Preliminary Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Total revenue between $325 and $335 million vs. consensus of $320.10M; Adjusted EBITDA between $125 and $135 million and Total capital spending between $12 and $17 million, excluding acquisitions.