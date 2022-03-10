Autolus Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.97 misses by $0.08, revenue of $2.33M misses by $4.87M

Mar. 10, 2022 7:05 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Autolus Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AUTL): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.97 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $2.33M (+35.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.87M.
  • “We rounded off the 2021 financial year announcing a collaboration with Blackstone Life Sciences, adding $150M in capital with an additional $100M in potential milestone payments triggered by future development progress of obe-cel, as well as positive clinical data from our pipeline, notably data from the Phase 1b portion of the FELIX study of obe-cel in adult ALL patients. Recruitment is ongoing in the Phase 2 portion of this pivotal study and we look forward to announcing initial Phase 2 data this year, as well as starting preparations for submitting a BLA in 2023,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “We are excited about Autolus’ outlook and look forward to updating you on progress with obe-cel, as well as AUTO4 and AUTO1/22 over the coming months.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.