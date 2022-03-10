Autolus Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.97 misses by $0.08, revenue of $2.33M misses by $4.87M
Mar. 10, 2022 7:05 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Autolus Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AUTL): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.97 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.33M (+35.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.87M.
- “We rounded off the 2021 financial year announcing a collaboration with Blackstone Life Sciences, adding $150M in capital with an additional $100M in potential milestone payments triggered by future development progress of obe-cel, as well as positive clinical data from our pipeline, notably data from the Phase 1b portion of the FELIX study of obe-cel in adult ALL patients. Recruitment is ongoing in the Phase 2 portion of this pivotal study and we look forward to announcing initial Phase 2 data this year, as well as starting preparations for submitting a BLA in 2023,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “We are excited about Autolus’ outlook and look forward to updating you on progress with obe-cel, as well as AUTO4 and AUTO1/22 over the coming months.”