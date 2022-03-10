Bioventus GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.07, revenue of $130.4M in-line; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 10, 2022 7:06 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bioventus press release (NASDAQ:BVS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $130.4M (+32.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million, compared to $28.2 million in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $99.6 million, or 76.3% of net sales, compared to $78.6 million, or 79.7% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.0 million, or 26.7%, year over year.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.1% of net sales, compared to 17.7% of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects: Net sales of $545 million to $565 million, representing year over year growth of approximately 26% to 31% vs. consensus of $558.63M; Adjusted EBITDA of $94 million to $107 million, compared to $80.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The company is not providing guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share due to the uncertainty of the timing for its potential CartiHeal acquisition, but will provide guidance after completion of any acquisition.