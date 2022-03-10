Pfizer agrees to supply COVID-19 pills to Africa CDC
- Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to secure supplies of the U.S. pharma giant’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the continent, its director said Thursday, according to Reuters.
- The talks are still underway with Merck (NYSE:MRK), the company's rival in oral COVID-19 drugs, to obtain supplies of its pill molnupiravir. And a call is scheduled for this week in this regard, noted John Nkengasong, the head of Africa CDC.
- "For the Pfizer situation, we have the MOU. The memorandum of understanding is with the legal office at the AU (African Union)," he said. Africa CDC is an agency of the African Union. "Once that is cleared we will formally make an announcement with Pfizer and provide details."
- With its Q4 2021 results last month, Pfizer (PFE) issued an initial revenue forecast of ~$22B for Paxlovid.
- Paxlovid has indicated 89% efficacy, and molnupiravir has shown about 30% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in late-stage trials involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.