Block's Square brings marketing, loyalty software to Irish sellers

Mar. 10, 2022 7:16 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Modern credit methods including Square, Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Expanding its Square ecosystem for merchants in Ireland, Block (NYSE:SQ) introduces Square Marketing and Square Loyalty, available as separate subscriptions for Irish businesses of all sizes.
  • The double introduction adds to Square products already available in Ireland — Square Point of Sale, Online, and Digital Gift Cards.
  • Square Marketing allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns to expand customer reach and help sellers gain insights with analytics. Square Loyalty is a customized loyalty program that rewards customers both in-store and online.
  • Block's (SQ) Square business operates in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the U.K.
