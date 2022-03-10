ViewRay reports favorable toxicity of radiotherapy for prostate cancer in phase 2 trial

Mar. 10, 2022

  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) said a interim toxicity results from a phase 2 trial suggested favorable toxicity profile of post-prostatectomy stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) for prostate cancer.
  • The study, dubbed SCIMITAR, led by UCLA is evaluating the safety and efficacy of postoperative SBRT at a dose of 30-34 Gy in five fractions.
  • The first toxicity results from the trial, which will be presented at ACRO 2022, evaluated 100 patients with recurrent prostate cancer after radical prostatectomy.
  • The patients underwent SBRT delivered under either CT guidance or MRI guidance.
  • The company said that a secondary analysis found that patients treated with MRI-guidance had a 30.5% reduction in any grade acute gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity and a 32% reduction in any grade cumulative GI toxicity up to 6 months.
  • The company noted that no patient treated with MRI-guided radiation therapy experienced any grade 3 genitourinary (GU) or GI toxicity.
