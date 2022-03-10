Launching its Investor Day event, General Electric (NYSE:GE) reiterates its FY 2022 financial guidance, forecasting organic sales growth at a high single-digit percentage, adjusted organic margin expansion of at least 1.5%, adjusted EPS of $2.80-$3.50, and free cash flow $5.5B-$6.5B.

At the event, GE management will host a series of meetings to examine each of the company's business units; the company plans to split into three businesses over the next two years, and GE's guidance for each appears to meet or exceed Wall Street expectations.

In its healthcare business, GE says it can grow sales at a mid-single digit rate each year and generate ~20% profit margins; for FY 2022, GE sees healthcare generating $3.2B in operating profit, rising to $3.5B in 2023.

In power, GE forecasts sales growth at a low single-digit percentage and operating profit by 8%-10%; for 2022, GE anticipates operating profit of $1.1B, growing to $1.5B in 2023.

In aviation, GE sees annual sales growth averaging 4%-6%and operating profit margins at ~20%; for 2022, operating profit should come in at $4.1B, improving to $6B in 2023.

GE shares rose 3.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a plan to buy back $3B in stock.