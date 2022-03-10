Xeris Biopharma receives $150M in senior secured term loan facility with Hayfin Capital

Mar. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) entered into a senior secured term loan agreement with funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management for providing the company with up to a total of $150M of capital.
  • "Together with the recent equity financing, which closed in January, Xeris has now added ~$80M of cash to the greater than $102M of cash and investments already on our balance sheet at year-end 2021," CFO Steven Pieper commented.
  • Under debt facility terms, Xeris drew down $100M on the closing date to repay its existing term loan of $43.5M with Oxford Finance and Silicon Valley Bank, and the net proceeds will provide additional working capital to fund the company's business plan.
  • An additional $50M of the debt facility is available during the 12-month period following the closing date, which may be drawn by Xeris in up to three draws of no less than $10M each.
  • The maturity of the debt facility is five years from the closing date, provided that such maturity date will be Jan.15, 2025 when Xeris' 5.0% outstanding convertible notes due 2025 are not extended, converted or refinanced.
  • On the closing date, Hayfin received warrants to purchase 1.3M shares at an exercise price of $2.28/share.
