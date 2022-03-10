Vivid Seats reports Q4 results; issues FY22 guidance

Mar. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), SEATWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vivid Seats press release (NASDAQ:SEAT): Q4 net income of $0.3M.
  • Revenue of $163.89M (+11606.4% Y/Y) beats by $13.49M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.5M.

  • Vivid Seats anticipates Marketplace GOV, Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2022 to be: Marketplace GOV in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion; Revenues in the range of $510.0 million to $550.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0 million to $115.0 million.

  • Additional detail around the 2022 outlook will be available on the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call.

