Adidas is a buy at Deutsche Bank even with short-term volatility anticipated

Deutsche Bank said guidance this week from Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) was strong enough to keep the firm with a bullish stance on the athletic apparel stock.

Analyst Adam Cochrane: The better than expected guidance will likely offset the weaker than expected 4Q sales and margin performance. Whilst the new guidance is only c.2% ahead of consensus for net income the investor fear was for downgrades, given Russia and the threat of a consumer spending slowdown on higher inflation. The 11-13% constant FX guidance includes a 1% impact from Russia but largely reflects the adding back of the €1.5bn of sales, which were impacted by supply chain issues in Vietnam, COVID closures and China."

Cochrane and team think the rapidly changing state of the macro situation creates the potential for Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) guidance to be reduced in the future, but kept a Buy rating in place.

Shares of Adidas soared over 14% on Wednesday, but turned lower in Europe on Thursday along with most of the rest of the market after Ukraine-Russia compromise talks failed.

Dig into the Adidas earnings call transcript.