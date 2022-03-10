First Majestic Silver Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $204.9M

Mar. 10, 2022 7:23 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • First Majestic Silver press release (NYSE:AG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02.
  • Revenue of $204.9M (+75.0% Y/Y).
  • Recorded free cash flow of $66.4 million.
  • Increased mine operating earnings to $40.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2021.
  • Increased operating cash flows before working capital and taxes to $71.8 million, compared to $22.6 million in Q3 2021.
  • Cash costs of $12.32 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
  • All-in sustaining costs of $17.26 per payable silver equivalent once, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
  • Realized an average silver price of $24.18 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 5% increase compared to Q3 2021.
  • Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million.
  • The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Soares, a seasoned senior mining executive with proven success in leading capital-intensive industrial organizations, as the new Chief Financial Officer effective March 28, 2022.
  • Total silver production reached 12.8 million ounces slightly missing the lower end of the Company's revised guidance range of 13.0 to 13.8 million silver ounces.
  • Total gold production reached 192,353 ounces and was within the higher end of the Company's guidance range of producing between 181,000 to 194,000 ounces.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.