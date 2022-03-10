First Majestic Silver Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $204.9M
Mar. 10, 2022 7:23 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- First Majestic Silver press release (NYSE:AG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $204.9M (+75.0% Y/Y).
- Recorded free cash flow of $66.4 million.
- Increased mine operating earnings to $40.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2021.
- Increased operating cash flows before working capital and taxes to $71.8 million, compared to $22.6 million in Q3 2021.
- Cash costs of $12.32 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
- All-in sustaining costs of $17.26 per payable silver equivalent once, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
- Realized an average silver price of $24.18 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 5% increase compared to Q3 2021.
- Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million.
- The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Soares, a seasoned senior mining executive with proven success in leading capital-intensive industrial organizations, as the new Chief Financial Officer effective March 28, 2022.
- Total silver production reached 12.8 million ounces slightly missing the lower end of the Company's revised guidance range of 13.0 to 13.8 million silver ounces.
- Total gold production reached 192,353 ounces and was within the higher end of the Company's guidance range of producing between 181,000 to 194,000 ounces.