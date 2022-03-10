Peloton Interactive considers major pivot under new CEO

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is planning to test strategies to turn around the company including a new pricing plan, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A new pricing system starts being tested on March 11 under which customers pay a single monthly fee that covers both the stationary bike and a monthly subscription to workout courses. Pricing will be between $60 and $100 per month. Under the plan, Peloton would take back the bike with no charge if a customer cancels the subscription.

The program will start at select Peloton stores in Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Denver and will run for a limited period.

"There is no value in sitting around negotiating what the outcome will be," stated Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy on the strategy. "Let's get in the market and let the customer tell us what works," he added.

McCarthy also wants to reshape his executive team, weigh manufacturing simpler bikes and consider a stronger pivot to the digital side of the business. In a dramatic development, McCarthy is unsure what role Peloton machines will play in the company's future.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 2.35% in premarket trading to $22.89 vs. the 52-week trading range of $21.33 to $129.70.