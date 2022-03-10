MoneyLion reports Q4 results; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance

Mar. 10, 2022 7:30 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MoneyLion press release (NYSE:ML): Q4 recorded a GAAP net loss of $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus losses of $30.4 million in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue of $55.56M (+146.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$31.9M for the fourth quarter versus -$13.2M in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted Net Loss was $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the full year 2022, MoneyLion expects: Adjusted Revenue of approximately $325 to $335 million; Adjusted Gross Profit margin of approximately 60% to 65%;Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($50) to ($45) million; Targeting to exit 2022 with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.

  • For the first quarter of 2022, MoneyLion expects: Adjusted Revenue of $60 to $65 million vs. consensus of $59.61M ; Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 60% to 65%; Adjusted EBITDA of ($25) to ($20) million

