Vital Farms GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $77.4M beats by $5.85M; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 10, 2022 7:33 AM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vital Farms press release (NASDAQ:VITL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $77.4M (+43.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.85M.
Initial Fiscal 2022 Outlook: For the full fiscal year 2022, management is providing guidance for net revenue of more than $340 million, an increase of 30% compared to fiscal year 2021 vs. consensus of 322.97M.
Management is also providing guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of more than $13 million for the full fiscal year 2022, excluding costs related to our exit of the convenient breakfast product line, an increase of 62% compared to fiscal year 2021.