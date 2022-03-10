NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares rose in premarket trading on Thursday as Barclays Capital upgraded the cloud services and data management company, noting it has "strong tailwinds from accelerated services revenue."

Analyst Tim Long raised his rating to overweight from equal weight and upped the price target to $102 from $85, noting that NetApp (NTAP) is likely to benefit as it has a growing installed base that is monetizing better and "faster-than-expected growth in public cloud data services."

"We see [NetApp] growing revenue by 10% in FY22 and 7% in FY23, aided by its strong AFA portfolio with a large and now growing installed base," Long wrote in a note to clients. "The public cloud data services business has been controversial, but we are impressed by its growth."

NetApp (NTAP) shares rose slightly less than 1.5% to $81.93 in premarket trading.

In addition, Long noted that like other hardware companies, NetApp (NTAP) has had a difficult time maintaining its customers as the public cloud has grown in size and software is harder to sell. However, it has been able to generate growth in cloud software and its stand-alone software is "unique in hardware, and showing great traction."

NetApp (NTAP) now generates roughly 50% of its revenue from recurring support and services, which is considered "favorable" against its peers. The company is also expected to end the year with $545 million in public cloud annual recurring revenue, up 81% year-over-year and there is the possibility that it could generated more going forward as it becomes a larger part of the company.

The George Kurian-led NetApp (NTAP) also has an analyst day later this month that Long said "be a catalyst as NTAP outlines long-term growth targets."

Last month, NetApp (NTAP) said it was acquiring Fylamynt, a venture-backed CloudOps automation technology firm that enables customers to build, run, manage and analyze workflows securely in any cloud with little to no code.